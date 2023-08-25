Crews working hydrogen peroxide chemical spill at Florida water treatment plant in Lake Mary

Multiple agencies, including a Seminole County hazmat team, are working at the scene of a potentially dangerous chemical spill at the Lake Mary Water Treatment Plant.

Fire crews responded to the plant located at 263 Rinehart Road Friday morning after a hydrogen peroxide tank began to leak. The leak is at 50% strength, officials said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

No one was injured in the spill and there is no imminent danger to the community.

Crews are monitoring the plant and will remain at the scene until the incident is under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.