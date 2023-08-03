Florida suitcase murder: Husband used chainsaw to dismember wife's body found in bags off coast, police say

article

Police arrested the husband of a woman whose remains were found in five bags in South Florida last week.

During a Thursday morning news conference, Delray Beach Police said they arrested William Lowe for murdering his 80-year-old wife Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

Fontes, who was found on July 21 after someone found human remains in a suitcase in the Intracoastal waterway, was reportedly shot in the head by Lowe.

On the same day, two other suitcases with human remains were found in the same area.

The next day, detectives said two additional bags were found in the Intracoastal waterway.

During the investigation, multiple witnesses told detectives about a vehicle and person who was seen in the area multiple times before the suitcases were found.

Video surveillance in the area captured Lowe's vehicle tag, showing that Barbosa lived there. Detectives also found an airline scan code within one of the suitcases that came back to a "Barbosa Ontes / A" with the same address as Lowe's tag.

Detectives also discovered a storage unit containing a chainsaw that they believed Lowe used.

Inside Fontes' home, detectives said there was blood splatter inside the apartment.

Lowe was arrested for first-degree murder and improper dismemberment of a human body.

The first suitcase

A witness reported to Delray Beach Police that they found a suitcase located on the west side of the intra-coastal waterway that he believed contained human remains, an arrest affidavit states. Detective said they saw a human foot protruding through the zipper. Upon opening the bag, they said they found human legs.