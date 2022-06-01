Hurricane season begins with potential for 1st named storm to form: What it means for Florida





The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway and forecasters are already tracking activity in the tropics.

A large area of disturbed weather located near the Yucatan Peninsula is interacting with an upper-level trough over the Gulf of Mexico and producing a broad region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center says the system is likely to become a tropical depression, possibly a tropical storm, by the weekend as it moves northeastward into the northwestern Caribbean Sea, southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and crosses the Florida Peninsula.

"Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next couple of days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday."

As of Wednesday morning, chances of development are at 70-percent over the next 5 days.

If the system does develop into a tropical storm, it would be named Alex, the first named storm of the season.

The second system being monitored is a weak surface trough located around 200 miles northeast of the central Bahamas is producing disorganized shower activity, according to the NHC.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts another above-average Atlantic hurricane season for the 2022 season, marking the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

This season, NOAA anticipates between 14 and 21 named storms, and between 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes. Of those 10, NOAA said three to six could become major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5).

The list of names you may hear from our FOX 35 Storm Team meteorologists this year are:

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.