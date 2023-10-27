See Hurricane Otis' widespread damage to Acapulco, Mexico through satellite images

As Hurricane Otis hit Acapulco, Mexico , on Wednesday, it left behind a trail of devastation that has been captured in recent satellite imagery.

The images reveal the extensive damage to the Pearl of the Pacific, which has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 27 lives. Four people were still missing at last check from Mexico’s Minister of Security and Civil Protection .

Before and after shots of Arena GNP Seguros Stadium in Acapulco, Mexico, show impact of Hurricane Otis in October 2023. (Photo credit Satellite Image 2023 Maxar Technologies)

The newly released satellite images, captured by Maxar Technologies on Thursday, reveal significant damage to the roofs and windows of various hotels and buildings under the might of the Category 5 hurricane.

Many believe the region was caught off guard by the rapid intensification of the storm system that threw debris, downed trees, flooded roads and damaged marinas in the city with over a million population.

According to initial data from the National Hurricane Center, Otis winds strengthened by at least 115 mph during a period of 24 hours.

The reconstruction of homes and businesses damaged by Otis will begin promptly, according to President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador .

Otis had also caused damage to infrastructure, leaving the residents disconnected from the outside world due to downed telecommunication lines. Mexico's National Guard said they continue to try to clear roadways leading to coastal communities.

Otis was the strongest hurricane to impact the region since Hurricane Pauline left hundreds dead and thousands homeless in 1997.

