Is Walt Disney World open after Hurricane Milton hits Florida?

Published  October 10, 2024 10:04am EDT
Hurricane Milton
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World theme parks will remain closed Thursday as Florida picks up the pieces left behind by Hurricane Milton.

In an update posted Thursday morning on its website, Disney is still urging guests staying at Walt Disney World and Vero Beach Resort Hotel to shelter inside their hotels while they check for damage and other impacts.

Theme parks, water parks and Disney Springs are closed, and other events scheduled for Thursday are canceled. That includes Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Disney said those who purchased tickets would be refunded. Click here for details.

Some restaurants at Disney's hotels will open for guests staying at those resorts. To keep its guests entertained, those staying at hotels can rent Disney movies without charge, play free arcade games beginning at 4 p.m., and may even meet some of their favorite characters in the lobby.

Disney World closures:

  • Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf and Winter Summerland MIniature Golf will remain closed on Thursday.
  • Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa are expected to stay closed until Sunday, Oct. 13.
  • Walt Disney World transportation is unavailable.
  • Disney's Minnie Van service is also unavailable.

Click here for details on Disney's hurricane policies.