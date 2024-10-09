Hurricane Milton ruined your Disney vacation? Here's what to do

Even the "Most Magical Place on Earth" does not have the pixie dust to keep Hurricane Milton away.

Walt Disney World closed its parks and canceled events as the storm hit Central Florida. So what should you do if the storm has ruined your theme park plans?

Theme parks

Disney's theme parks closed early on Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday.

Expiration dates for partially used multi-day tickets will be adjusted to expire on Friday, Oct. 11.

Park tickets are normally nontransferable and nonrefundable. There is, however, an exception for hurricanes.

With a National Hurricane Center hurricane warning currently in place for the Orlando area, guests may also be able to reschedule or cancel their tickets. In most cases that can be done online.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has been canceled for Thursday. Event tickets will be refunded.

Hotel stays and ticket packages

Most Disney resorts remained operational throughout the storm.

However, with a hurricane warning issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area, guests with scheduled arrival dates within seven days of the warning may reschedule or cancel their hotel package and most room-only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancelation or change fees.

Most of those changes and cancelations can be made online. Disney does not guarantee availability of similar accommodations for rescheduled vacation dates, and discounts and special offers may or may not apply to the new dates.

Travelers who purchase products and services from third-party suppliers will have to reach out to those suppliers for refunds and may still be responsible for cancelation or change fees imposed by those suppliers.

Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa are likely to remain closed until Sunday.

Dining and other experiences

Cancelation policies are not being enforced for dining and other experiences. Prepaid bookable experiences will be automatically refunded, Disney said. That process may take 7 to 10 business days.

Questions?

The latest updates on Disney's operational plans for Hurricane Milton are available here. Read more FAQs about Disney's hurricane policy here. Guest Relations can also answer questions at (407) 939-1289.

