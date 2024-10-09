Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 5:26 PM EDT until WED 5:45 PM EDT, Brevard County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:57 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Volusia County, Orange County, Seminole County, Osceola County, Brevard County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:12 PM EDT until WED 6:15 PM EDT, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:12 PM EDT until WED 9:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:20 PM EDT until WED 11:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:28 PM EDT until WED 6:30 PM EDT, Brevard County, Osceola County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Brevard County, Orange County, Lake County, Osceola County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Sumter County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County

Hurricane Milton tracker: Tornado outbreak in Florida as Milton nears coast

Published  October 9, 2024 3:57pm EDT
Tornado warnings have been issued for several counties in Central Florida and South Florida as Hurricane Milton nears Florida's Gulf Coast as a major hurricane. Watch  live coverage on FOX 35, in the video player above, and in the FOX Local app.

Hurricane Milton is making its way towards Florida and is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Officials have encouraged Floridians to hunker down until the storm passes at this point. The areas of Tampa Bay could see significant storm surge, flooding, and damaging winds. Central Florida is expected to see torrential rainfall, damaging winds, flooding, and tornadoes as Milton's outer bands sweep across.

At one point, there were nearly a dozen active tornado warnings – either confirmed tornadoes on the ground or radar-indicated tornadoes – across Florida, according to FOX 35's meteorologists.

Hurricane Milton: Shocking amount of Tornado Warnings

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologists stunned by the amount of Tornado Warnings happening at one time across the state as Hurricane Milton continues towards the state.

Here's what to do when there is a tornado

  • Get to the most interior room in your house
  • Stay away from windows and doors
  • If driving, get to the closest shelter. If unable to, get to the lowest point in your car and cover your head.

