Hurricane Milton tracker: Tornado outbreak in Florida as Milton nears coast

Tornado warnings have been issued for several counties in Central Florida and South Florida as Hurricane Milton nears Florida's Gulf Coast as a major hurricane. Watch live coverage on FOX 35, in the video player above, and in the FOX Local app.

Hurricane Milton is making its way towards Florida and is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Officials have encouraged Floridians to hunker down until the storm passes at this point. The areas of Tampa Bay could see significant storm surge, flooding, and damaging winds. Central Florida is expected to see torrential rainfall, damaging winds, flooding, and tornadoes as Milton's outer bands sweep across.

At one point, there were nearly a dozen active tornado warnings – either confirmed tornadoes on the ground or radar-indicated tornadoes – across Florida, according to FOX 35's meteorologists.

Hurricane

Here's what to do when there is a tornado

Get to the most interior room in your house

Stay away from windows and doors

If driving, get to the closest shelter. If unable to, get to the lowest point in your car and cover your head.

Stay connected to FOX 35 Orlando: