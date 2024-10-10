Is Orlando International Airport (MCO) open after Hurricane Milton?

Orlando International Airport (MCO) will remain closed to most passenger flights Thursday as officials conduct damage assessments after Hurricane Milton ravaged Central Florida. The airport will reopen Friday, though officials have not provided a time.

The airport suspended commercial flights Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Milton, which made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Although we’ll receive a few domestic arrivals this evening (Thursday), no departures or international flights will occur. Please don’t come to the airport for a departing flight tonight. Departures begin tomorrow. Check with your airline for updates," the airport said.

Passengers should check with their specific airline on any potential flight plans, a news release said.

What about Orlando Sanford International Airport?

Orlando Sanford International Airport said it would resume operations on Friday, Oct. 11. The airport primarily caters to Allegiant Air.

"If you are an Allegiant customer with a flight this week and have questions about how Hurricane Milton will impact your flight, please visit Allegiant’s Travel Alerts page: https://www.allegiantair.com/travel-alerts. Passengers with impacted flights will be contacted directly by Allegiant’s Customer Care team," the airport said in a statement.

For those with car rentals or Global Entry, people are advised to contact those specific companies.

What about Tampa International Airport?

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Tampa International Airport remains closed while crews assess the airport and clean up damage and debris.

The airport said it plans to share opening details later Thursday.