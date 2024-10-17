Hurricane Milton claims another life in Volusia County after tree falls on home
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Hurricane Milton is being blamed for another death in Volusia County after a tree crashed through a couple's home, killing Karan Zahnen and seriously injuring her husband, James Zahnen.
The incident occurred while the couple was inside their Ormond Beach home during the storm. Karan was killed when the tree fell through the roof.
RELATED: What we're learning about 4 Volusia County residents killed during Hurricane Milton
James, who was critically injured, had been in the ICU since the incident but died on Thursday.
The Zahnens were married for 52 years. Their deaths mark another tragic loss as the community continues to recover from the storm’s impact.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV