Hurricane Milton claims another life in Volusia County after tree falls on home

Hurricane Milton is being blamed for another death in Volusia County after a tree crashed through a couple's home, killing Karan Zahnen and seriously injuring her husband, James Zahnen.

The incident occurred while the couple was inside their Ormond Beach home during the storm. Karan was killed when the tree fell through the roof.

James, who was critically injured, had been in the ICU since the incident but died on Thursday.

The Zahnens were married for 52 years. Their deaths mark another tragic loss as the community continues to recover from the storm’s impact.

