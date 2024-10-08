Hurricane Milton: Central Florida road, bridge, causeway closures

Stream FOX 35 News

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), and county emergency management officials are monitoring Hurricane Milton.

Interstate lane closures and operations on active construction projects within the storm's projected path have been suspended. Contractors are securing work sites, removing unused traffic control devices, and inspecting drainage systems.

Tolls have been suspended in Central Florida, West Florida, Alligator Alley, and 595 Express in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Brevard County

Causeways to and from barrier islands in Brevard County do not close before a storm's arrival but are typically closed after a storm until the Florida Department of Transportation has inspected them for safety. Barrier island communities in Brevard County include Satellite Beach, Indian Harbour Beach, Indialantic, Melbourne Beach, Merritt Island, Cape Canaveral, and Cocoa Beach. Brevard County officials advise that you not drive on causeways under the following conditions:

Upon the arrival of winds sustained at 45 mph

When visible damage to the bridge or flooding of the approaches has occurred

When authorities are conducting damage assessments

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring ongoing weather updates, as changes in the storm's trajectory or intensity may necessitate bridge closures to ensure public safety. Residents are also encouraged to visit brevardfl.gov/StormCenter for the latest Milton updates. Below is a list of bridges and causeways that could potentially be impacted by Hurricane Milton.

Max Brewer Memorial Pkwy and Bridge

NASA Causeway

State Road 528/State Road A1A Martin Anderson Beachline Expy

State Road 520 Hubert Humphrey, Merritt Island, and Cocoa Beach causeways

State Road 404 Pineda Causeway

State Road 518 Eau Gallie Causeway (Dr. WJ Creel Bridge)

U.S. Highway 192 Melbourne Causeway

U.S. Highway 1 Sebastian Inlet Bridge

Flagler County

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring ongoing weather updates, as changes in the storm’s trajectory or intensity may necessitate bridge closures to ensure public safety. Residents are also encouraged to subscribe to the AlertFlagler Emergency Notifications service, follow Flagler County on social media, and visit flaglercounty.gov for the latest Milton updates.

Below is a list of bridges and causeways that could potentially be impacted by Hurricane Milton.

Hammock Dunes Bridge

State Road 100 Moody Blvd. Matanzas River Bridge

Volusia County

Volusia County enacts high-rise coastal bridge closures when determined necessary by Volusia County’s emergency management director in coordination with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement under the following conditions:

Upon the arrival of winds sustained at 39 mph

When visible damage to the bridge or flooding of the approaches has occurred

When authorities are conducting damage assessments

As Hurricane Milton approaches, Volusia County officials will continue closely monitoring weather forecasts and assessing potential impacts on bridge safety. Volusia County remains prepared to implement safety closures if weather conditions warrant.

Below is a list of bridges and causeways that could potentially be impacted by Hurricane Milton.

State Road 40 W Granada Blvd. Bridge

Mason Ave.-Seabreeze Blvd. Bridge

State Road 430 Oakridge Bridge

Daytona Beach Main Street Bridge

U.S. Highway 192 Broadway Bridge-International Speedway Blvd.

Silver Beach Ave. Veterans Memorial Bridge

State Road A1A Dunlawton Ave.

State Road A1A S. Causeway

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring ongoing weather updates, as changes in the storm’s trajectory or intensity may necessitate bridge closures to ensure public safety. Residents are also encouraged to download the Volusia Emergency Management app , follow Volusia County on social media , subscribe to the County newsletter , and visit www.volusia.org for the latest updates.

Volusia County also publishes curfew and bridge storm notices here.

