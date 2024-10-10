Hurricane Milton aftermath: What to do when traffic signals are not operating

Stream FOX 35 News

As Hurricane Milton moves off the east coast, power outages are expected across the state, which could affect traffic signals.

When returning to the roads, you may encounter traffic lights that are either completely out or flashing.

Here's how to handle these situations:

- No lights: Treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

- Flashing red: Treat it as a stop sign.

- Flashing yellow: Proceed with caution, yielding to other traffic when necessary.

Even after the hurricane passes, we continue to monitor updates from local authorities, as roads may remain hazardous due to storm debris.