Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
11
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County, Inland Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Osceola County, Sumter County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Volusia County, Lake County, Seminole County, Lake County, Volusia County, Seminole County, Sumter County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 AM EDT until THU 8:45 AM EDT, Polk County, Sumter County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:16 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:53 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Osceola County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Hurricane Milton aftermath: What to do when traffic signals are not operating

Published  October 10, 2024 5:20am EDT
Hurricane Milton
ORLANDO, Fl - As Hurricane Milton moves off the east coast, power outages are expected across the state, which could affect traffic signals. 

When returning to the roads, you may encounter traffic lights that are either completely out or flashing.

Here's how to handle these situations:

- No lights: Treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
- Flashing red: Treat it as a stop sign.
- Flashing yellow: Proceed with caution, yielding to other traffic when necessary.

Even after the hurricane passes, we continue to monitor updates from local authorities, as roads may remain hazardous due to storm debris.