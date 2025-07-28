Florida DOGE to audit Orange County, alleging excessive taxation, spending

The Brief Florida will begin auditing counties and municipalities over alleged excess spending and waste. Orange County is among the first to be reviewed under Florida's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). DOGE inspections begin July 31 amid a transparency push.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has launched a new state-led audit initiative targeting what he describes as "out-of-control" local government spending, starting with on-site inspections of counties and cities that he says have failed to cooperate with state oversight efforts.

What we know:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has initiated a state-led audit program targeting local governments accused of excessive taxation and spending. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will begin on-site inspections on July 31, with Orange County among the first to be reviewed.

The audits will examine county data systems, facilities, and staff records dating back to 2019.

What we don't know:

State officials have not yet detailed how jurisdictions were selected or how long each audit is expected to take. It’s also unclear what penalties, if any, municipalities may face if excessive spending is found. No preliminary audit findings have been released.

The backstory:

The audit program stems from legislation passed earlier this year granting DOGE the authority to conduct compliance reviews of local governments. The effort comes amid what DeSantis describes as growing public frustration over mismanaged local budgets.

DOGE has already sent similar requests to the City of Gainesville and Broward County, citing resident complaints.

Big picture view:

This move is part of DeSantis’ broader strategy to exert more state oversight over local governance, a trend some critics argue undermines home rule and point out that many of the targeted counties and municipalities are governed by Democrats.

Supporters say it could bring much-needed accountability and curb wasteful spending in cities and counties.

What they're saying:

Newly appointed Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia sent a letter to Orange County, informing leader of the audit.

"Over the last five years, the taxpayers of Orange County have watched as your county government has increased burdens on property owners to the annual tune of $330 million dollars in additional ad valorem tax collections – an increase of over 50%. This has been part of a growth in annual total expenditures of over $1.6 billion over the past five years, which represents a 57% increase in spending," the letter reads.

The audits will be conducted by teams drawn from multiple state agencies under new authority granted earlier this year. DeSantis has framed the initiative as a response to rising public concern over what he called "wasteful" and unchecked local spending.

"These are now legally mandated audits, and we expect all local governments to cooperate," DeSantis said during a recent news conference. "Our teams will review data systems, physical sites and staffing to identify any excessive spending patterns and bring transparency to taxpayers."

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the county will comply fully with the audit.