Hurricane Idalia updates: Storm damage, flooding, toppled trees in hurricane's aftermath

Hurricane Idalia made landfall early Wednesday morning over Florida as a powerful and destructive Category 3 hurricane and its wake, damaging storm surge, flooding, and downed trees have been reported across the state.

Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach around 7:45 a.m. and had sustained winds estimated to be at 125 mph. At least two deaths have been reported amid Hurricane Idalia's trek across the state.

Several areas appear to have been hit hard across the state: Tampa, Cedar Keys, and Marion County.

Flooding in Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard.

FOX 13's Matthew McClellen recorded video of a person appearing to paddleboard across Tampa's iconic waterfront Bayshore Blvd.

Hudson Beach

Northeast of downtown Tampa, weather cameras in Hudson Beach showed water pouring onto the land and into a nearby parking lot.

Mayo, Florida (Lafayette County)

Over in Mayo, Florida, which is northwest of Gainesville, FOX 35's Manny Martinez found a neighborhood where a massive tree had toppled over some power lines.

