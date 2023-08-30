Hurricane Idalia updates: Storm damage, flooding, toppled trees in hurricane's aftermath

Treasure Island flooding amid Idalia
The City of Treasure Island shared video on social media of flooding on Gulf Boulevard. Officials are urging residents to not drive through flooded roadways. (Video: @TresIslandFL/X)
Hurricane Idalia made landfall early Wednesday morning over Florida as a powerful and destructive Category 3 hurricane and its wake, damaging storm surge, flooding, and downed trees have been reported across the state.
Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach around 7:45 a.m. and had sustained winds estimated to be at 125 mph. At least two deaths have been reported amid Hurricane Idalia's trek across the state.
Several areas appear to have been hit hard across the state: Tampa, Cedar Keys, and Marion County.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 NEWS APP
Flooding in Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard.
FOX 13's Matthew McClellen recorded video of a person appearing to paddleboard across Tampa's iconic waterfront Bayshore Blvd.
Man uses paddle board in Hurricane Idalia
A resident was seen paddle boarding in choppy waters as Hurricane Idalia flooded Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa Wednesday morning.
Hudson Beach
Northeast of downtown Tampa, weather cameras in Hudson Beach showed water pouring onto the land and into a nearby parking lot.
Hurricane Idalia floods Hudson Beach, Florida
Hurricane Idalia floods Hudson Beach, Florida
Mayo, Florida (Lafayette County)
Over in Mayo, Florida, which is northwest of Gainesville, FOX 35's Manny Martinez found a neighborhood where a massive tree had toppled over some power lines.
Hurricane Idalia topples tree across roadway
The FOX 35 Thunder Truck was out exploring Mayo, Florida, after Hurricane Idalia pushed through. Video showed several trees and debris along the roadway.
Hurricane Idalia: Flooding in Marion County
Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend region on Wednesday. FOX 35's Morgan Parrish was in Ocala, Florida where she found some flooding along a street.
Done Video: Streets flooded in Crystal River
Hurricane Idalia floods Crystal River
Hurricane Idalia caused major flooding in Crystal River Wednesday morning.
Hurricane Idalia: Major flooding in Cedar Key
Hurricane Idalia is causing major flooding near Cedar Key, Florida, Wednesday.
Hurricane Idalia rips awning off building
A building's awning was ripped off in Mayo, Florida, as Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend region along the Gulf Coast.