Where will Hurricane Ian make landfall in Florida?

Hurricane Ian intensified to a Category 4 storm as it drifts closer to southwest Florida. It is expected to make landfall Wednesday.

Ian reached maximum sustained wind of 155 mph, spinning southwest of Naples and hours away from landfall. At 2 a.m., its wind speeds were 120 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend 45 miles outside the center of Ian.

Evacuation orders, school closures, and incredibly last-minute preparations began Tuesday after Ian’s track continued shifting east, signaling a landfall in southwest Florida.

Those living in Sarasota and Charlotte counties were caught off-guard. Storm surge predictions nearly doubled, swapping forecasts with Tampa Bay. For days, the National Hurricane Center has emphasized the high uncertainty when it comes to Ian’s forecast as it approaches the west coast of Florida.

As of the 8 a.m. update Wednesday, Ian’s eye will likely make landfall between Venice and Fort Myers, but changes are possible – which has been evident as the forecast has ping-ponged in the past few days with the cone of uncertainty’s border reaching as far as the Panhandle.

Tracking Hurricane Ian

Tuesday, Ian underwent an eyeball replacement cycle. It's a weakening process that usually takes about 24 hours, but it appeared to be completed sooner than that. Wednesday morning, it showed signs of intensifying, and it has time to strengthen before making landfall. Its eye is about 30 miles wide.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of Ian will continue approaching the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area and move onshore.

A few days ago, forecasters said it could stall out, but on its current projected path, Ian will continue moving forward over central Florida between Wednesday night and Thursday morning before emerging over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

Areas around Blind Pass, Sanibel, Fort Myers, and Don Pedro Island are at especially high risk for significant flooding. Over a foot of rain is possible in spots across central Florida. Tropical-storm-force winds are Tampa Bay could cause significant power outages.

"We don't expect the track to change," explained FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "The biggest storm surge will come to the right of where it makes landfall. Say it makes landfall in Port Charlotte, then you're going to see this big wall of water coming up into the Fort Myers, Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, up into these rivers. That's going to be a problem – 10-15 feet storm surge for those folks."

Hurricane Ian storm surge projections

With the major hurricane closing in, winds began picking up after midnight in the Tampa Bay region with wind speeds reaching 25 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds will be around for more of Wednesday.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for most of the Tampa Bay area Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Highlands, Polk, Desoto, and Hardee counties. The warning is also extended to Charlotte and Lee counties, along with Naples and Marco Island. About 15 million people are covered by the Hurricane Warning.

Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning – along with all of South Florida and areas along the east coast.

Hurricane Ian watches and warnings on September 28, 2022.

Long-time Floridians have been comparing Charley’s path to Ian’s forecast. But both storms are, otherwise, different. Ian’s eye is about 30 miles wide following a replacement cycle. Hurricane-force winds extend 45 miles outside the center of Ian. Tropical-storm-force winds extend 170 miles out.

In comparison, Charley’s eye was about 5 miles wide at the time of its landfall in 2004.

"This is why don't compare storm to storm because this one is a much bigger, much stronger impact in southwest Florida," Osterberg said. "This is the problem too, anytime a storm enters the Gulf, it has to go somewhere. Unfortunately, that somewhere is probably going to be say, the Fort Myers area with this particular storm. Thirty-six hours ago, the models were saying this was coming straight through Tampa Bay and, again, it has shifted a little bit east and to the south, which does spare us some."

The hardest-hit areas will be Venice and south of it. Inland, the winds will ramp up later Wednesday afternoon and into the night. Widespread power outages are also expected from Citrus County to Lee County.

