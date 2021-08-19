NC flooding from Fred leaves 2 dead, 20 missing as Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Two people died and several others remained unaccounted for on Thursday after remnants of Tropical Depression Fred swept through North Carolina this week. Meanwhile, Hurricane Grace made landfall on Mexico’s Caribbean coast and forecasters were eyeing a third storm headed toward the U.S. northeast.

North Carolina officials announced the two deaths in an update Thursday morning and said 20 people still remained unaccounted for in Haywood County, an area located just west of Asheville. Dozens of others were rescued from flooded areas after downpours washed out bridges and swamped homes.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday declared a state of emergency. There were at least 70 water rescue efforts in Buncombe County, spokesperson Lillian Govus said, and 911 call records showed 2,400 calls within 24 hours, more than twice the typical volume.

Unconfirmed tornados unleashed by the stormy weather already caused damage in places in Georgia and North Carolina on Tuesday as Fred moved north, well inland from the coastal areas that usually bear the brunt of tropical weather. One death was reported in Florida, where authorities said a driver hydroplaned and flipped into a ditch near Panama City.

Fred's remnants had moved into the northeast U.S. by Thursday, closing roads and flooding basements in some parts of upstate New York. Forecasters warned that more flooding was possible.

As much as 4 inches of rain fell in parts of western and central New York, swelling creeks and rivers. About 10 families evacuated their homes in the rural town of Western in central New York as waters rose.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Grace struck just south of Tulum, Mexico, at 4:45 a.m. CDT, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The streets of Playa del Carmen north of where Grace made landfall were littered with tree branches on Thursday morning. Some power lines hung limply and strong gusts of wind blew a stinging rain.

As it moved over land, Grace weakened to a tropical storm Thursday morning with 65 mph sustained winds. It was moving west across the peninsula at 18 mph and was located about 85 miles west of Tulum.

Quintana Roo Gov. Carlos Joaquín said the storm had knocked out power to some 84,000 customers in Cancun and 65,000 in Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Puerto Aventura and Tulum.

The storm was forecast to re-emerge over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday night into Friday.

Eyes were also on Tropical Storm Henri, which was moving toward the U.S. coast on Thursday. Forecasters said it was on a path that's more likely to affect the northeastern U.S. states. on Sunday and Monday. Its top sustained winds were holding steady at 70 mph, and the hurricane center warned of storm surges, wind and rain that could affect East Coast later this week.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.