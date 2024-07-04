Hurricane Beryl forecast to make landfall in Mexico Friday: NHC

Hurricane Beryl is continuing to bring damaging wind gusts and flooding to parts of the Caribbean after it became a category-five storm earlier this week.

The now category three storm is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico early Friday before emerging over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Friday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 5 p.m., Beryl is located about 215 miles east-southeast of Tulum, Mexico, and about 200 miles west of the Grand Cayman Islands.

The storm is moving at 20 mph, with 120 mph wind gusts, prompting several hurricane watches and warnings for the Yucatan Peninsula.

A Hurricane watch is in effect for the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, south of Puerto Costa Maya to Chetumal and north of Cancun to Cabo Catoche. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula south of Puerto Costa Maya and north of Cancun to Campeche. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the coast of Belize from south of Chetumal to Belize City.

Hurricane Beryl is expected to weaken slowly before making landfall in Mexico, with more weakening expected while the storm crosses the Yucatan Peninsula. Slow re-intensification is also expected when Hurricane Beryl moves over the Gulf of Mexico.

2024 Atlantic hurricane season names, pronunciation guide

Alberto (al-BAIR-toe)

Beryl (BEHR-ril)

Chris (kris)

Debby (DEH-bee)

Ernesto (er-NES-toh)

Francine (fran-SEEN)

Gordon (GOR-duhn)

Helene (heh-LEEN)

Isaac (EYE-zik)

Joyce (joys)

Kirk (kurk)

Leslie (LEHZ-lee)

Milton (MIL-ton)

Nadine (nay-DEEN)

Oscar (AHS-kur)

Patty (PAT-ee)

Rafael (rah-fah-ELL)

Sara (SAIR-uh)

Tony (TOH-nee)

Valerie (VAH-lur-ee)

William (WILL-yum)

If all of a season's names are used, there is an alternate name list, which includes an additional 21 names. Those names for the Atlantic season include, Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.

Forecasters predict busy 2024 hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) handed down its official prediction for the season – its most ferocious yet. A record 17-25 named storms are anticipated, with 8 to 13 of them becoming hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Seven of them could be considered major hurricanes.

Colorado State University also shared its seasonal prediction , which is significant because it's the most extreme season they've ever forecast since releasing their predictions publicly in the 1990s, FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said.

This doesn't mean 23 tropical storms or 11 hurricanes will reach the United States or make landfall in Florida, as they can — and often do — curve away. But more storms do increase the chance of them possibly making landfall.

NOAA 2024 Hurricane Outlook

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

