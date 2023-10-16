Hundreds rally for Israel in downtown Orlando

Hundreds of people gathered at the Lake Eola amphitheater in downtown Orlando Sunday evening, supporting Israel in its war against the Islamist group Hamas.

University of Central Florida (UCF) student Itai Levisman, who's from Israel, said it was a battle against terror. "Now it's in Israel, but it was in 9/11, it was in London, it was in Paris, and if the world will not stand against terror, next time it won't stop in Israel and it will be in another place," he said.

The "Stand with Israel" rally was a prayer service, a show of solidarity, and also a memorial ceremony for the victims of last weekend's deadly attacks that left more than 1,300 Israelis dead and more than 150 now held hostage – including small children.

Sisters Erica and Jackie Lewin were praying for the victims. "We have other family members in Israel and it's just upsetting and something that we over here in the States can't comprehend, so we figured it was good to support and everybody needs to understand how important it is," Erica Lewin said.

Security was high at the rally, with Orlando Police, Florida Highway Patrol, and other agencies keeping everyone safe. The event was hosted by four different Jewish congregations, but it wasn't just their members who showed up to support Israel at Lake Eola Park.

Some of the attendees were people who just happened to be in the park and decided to show their support. "It's been a very emotional week. Just every day praying and crying and you know, it was tragic. It really affected me and my family and my coworkers, yeah," said Michelle Archival, an Eola Park visitor.

Law enforcement has also stepped up security at local Jewish centers and synagogues in central Florida, in response to the Hamas attacks. The event comes a day after local Palestinians marched in downtown Orlando, supporting their people in Gaza as Israel laid siege to the territory, in response to the Hamas attacks. At the "Stand with Israel" rally, organizer Rabbi Mendy Dubov said their goal was a day when both sides could live together in peace.

"There will be peace, there will be no more wars, and there will be no more hunger and famine, and the world will live in harmony," Dubov said, "there will come a day, and we hope that day comes very soon."