'Stand up for human rights:' Pro-Palestine Rally held in Orlando

Tensions are growing over the Israel-Hamas War; you can see it here in Central Florida as hundreds of people marched in Orlando.

A Pro-Palestine protest was held on Saturday as Palestinian-Americans marched from Lake Eola to Orlando City Hall. The protest remained peaceful as people called for the violence and killing of civilians in Gaza to stop and for an end to US support in Israel. Israel is at war with Hamas, which is a terrorist organization that controls Gaza. Protesters are worried for their families in Gaza.

"Right before the protest, I got a message that our house was bombed. Thank God no one was hurt, but this is just mass murder," said Maram Aldada, who has family in Gaza. "This is just genocide. It’s killing on a mass scale. Our government needs to do something to make this stop."

Hamas militants have killed more than 1,300 people in the attack on Israel and took hostages including children and the elderly. In response, Israeli warplanes have blasted Gaza killing more than 2,000 people including more than 700 children, according to the UN. Palestinian Civilians are now trying to evacuate after a warning from Israel of "significant ground operations".

"We’re talking about thousands of families and children murdered. Some 5-year-olds are sole survivors of their entire families," said Rasha with Florida Palestinian Network. "If you’re going to pray and that’s your way of showing your support – remember the Palestine people who are literally in an open-air prison."

The Florida Palestine Network started a petition calling on Florida elected officials to "stand up for human rights".

"As a collective, we’ve come together. We’ve cried, we’ve screamed," said Mubarak. "But, we also made sure there’s a direct call to action in calling on our legislators to stand with their residents – all residents."