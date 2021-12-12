Hundreds participate in 1st 'Establishment Day' parade in Pine Hills

Hundreds of people lined the streets in Pine Hills on Saturday for the community's first ‘Establishment Day’ parade.

Dozens of parade participants from schools and community groups took part, including local officials and marching bands.

Organizers said that the parade marked 50 years since Pine Hills was founded.

"It's a beautiful day to come out and enjoy fresh air and represent the parade," Karen Peterson, a bystander watching the parade, told FOX 35. "We're gonna have a good day and a fun day!"

Community leaders said that they want the parade to mark the community's comeback with more businesses opening up in the neighborhood along with A+ rated schools.

