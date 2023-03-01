Human remains found in New Smyrna Beach, city officials say

An investigation has been launched after dozens of human bones were recovered in New Smyrna Beach, city officials said.

An archeologist employed by New Smyrna Beach contacted police about a human bone that was found in the 1700 block of North Dixie Freeway while working in a documented historical site.

Shortly after arriving at the scene where the bone was found on Feb. 28 at 9 a.m., police identified several other bones — including a human skull.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: City of New Smyrna Beach

A search of the area led to the discovery of approximately 30 bones.

Police said the race, sex, and identity of the person are unknown at this time.

Detectives are working toward identifying the cause of death.