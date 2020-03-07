Human remains found believed to be missing Tennessee toddler, authorities say

article

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced on Friday that human remains have been found in the search for missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell.

"We have a heartbreaking update in the search for Evelyn Boswell," TBI wrote on Facebook. "This evening, authorities found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old."

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, detectives searched the home of a family member on Muddy Creek Road after receiving new information in the case. The home belongs to a family member of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, deputies said.

Authorities are waiting on the results of an autopsy to positively identify the remains.

Megan Boswell, 18, was recently arrested for providing false statements in regard to Evelyn's disappearance.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert on Feb. 19 at the request of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, a day after Evelyn's grandfather reported her missing, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. The toddler had reportedly not been seen since Dec. 26, 2019.

Boswell told authorities she didn’t report her daughter’s disappearance because she “knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," she told WCYB. "And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kinda vanished. So I'm just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they're doing with her at this point in time."

She said that she was referring to her mom, Angela Boswell, who was never "the best mother."

She said her mother "was supposed to babysit [Evelyn in December.] It didn't turn out that way."

Angela Boswell, 42, and a man, William McCloud, 33, were arrested in North Carolina last Friday where police said they were found inside a car that was reported stolen.

TBI says the investigation remains active.