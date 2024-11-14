Human blood found in Flagler County park bathroom, Sheriff's Office asking for public's help

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a significant amount of human blood was discovered in a park bathroom.

On Monday, November 11, deputies discovered a significant amount of blood in a public restroom at Hidden Trails Park during a security check.

After further investigation, it was confirmed to be human blood.

According to officials, deputies and K-9 searched the area, nobody was found at that time, and there were no immediate leads to the source of the blood.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about what happened at Hidden Trails Park or who may have witnessed anything unusual in the area on November 11 to contact FCSO or Crime Stoppers at (888) 277-TIPS

"We are actively investigating this situation, and any information from the public could be critical to helping us determine what occurred," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Whatever happened could be just an accident or it could be something more serious".