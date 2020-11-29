How to identify and react to Cyber Monday scams, experts say

If you are like most people, you are trying to get the most out of your holiday shopping done this weekend. However, as we get ready for Cyber Monday sales, the experts have a warning about new online scams.

"It only takes one and then you become a victim," cybersecurity analyst Peter Tran said. He warns that crooks are finding new ways to scam people online this holiday season.

He warns that "if its too good to be true, then it probably is. So, anything you're getting via email, text message, those things around deep discounts, free."

For example, coupons that may look legit or fake websites that look exactly like the real thing can take your information without you knowing it.

"Sometimes a cybercriminal will redirect you. You could be infected and you don't know it and it will redirect to a dummy site and be able to take your credit card information and reuse it in the dark web," Tran said.

Experts say you just cannot be too careful right now. Last year, more than two billion account details were stolen during the holiday shopping season nationwide.

With more shopping days ahead, you need to be aware of bogus websites. If you do get an email or a text about a package delivery, before you click anything, make sure it is legit. Avoid using your ATM or debit card when paying for transactions online. The experts say if you think you are a victim of cybercrime or online scam, do not panic.

Tran advises you "stay calm, right. Stay calm, take your time. If it's your credit card, most banks will allow you to freeze your card."

Another word of caution: Be on the lookout for coronavirus-related scams as well, like phony stimulus checks. Ultimately, if you think the offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

