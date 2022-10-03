How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.

The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241 kph) winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf. More than 2 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. Nearly every home and business in three counties were without power.

MORE HEADLINES:

Ian’s strength at landfall tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane when measured by wind speed to strike the U.S. Among the other storms was Hurricane Charley, which hit nearly the same spot on Florida’s coast in August 2004, killing 10 people and inflicting $14 billion in damage.

Ian weakened into a strong tropical storm by the time it made it to the Orlando area, but Central Florida still experienced hurricane-force wind gusts. The highest observed wind gust in Central Florida from Tropical Storm Ian was recorded in New Smyrna Beach at 96 mph.

Below is a sampling from a list of the highest reported wind gusts in Central Florida during Ian, as verified by the National Weather Service:

BREVARD COUNTY

Melbourne Beach Barrier Island – 81 mph

Cape Canaveral – 73 mph

Cocoa Beach – 67 mph

Patrick AFB – 66 mph

Melbourne Int'l. Airport – 66 mph

Titusville – 51 mph

LAKE COUNTY

Leesburg Int'l. Airport. – 56 mph

Clermont – 41 mph

ORANGE COUNTY

Orlando Int'l. Airport – 74 mph

Maitland – 57 mph

Orlando – 57 mph

Windermere – 53 mph

Lake Nona – 49 mph

SeaWorld – 45 mph

Magic Kingdom – 45 mph

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Kissimmee Airport – 55 mph

St. Cloud – 47 mph

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Sanford Int'l Apt. – 69 mph

Winter Springs – 61 mph

Lake Mary – 48 mph

Oviedo – 44 mph

Central Florida Zoo – 40 mph

VOLUSIA COUNTY