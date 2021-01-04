How results in Georgia could impact Florida's senators

It's fair to say that Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have Georgia on their minds.

"This is literally the showdown in terms of politics and what it means," Rubio said during a campaign stop in Georgia.

For starters, two Democratic wins on Tuesday would make it a 50/50 Senate, with Vice President Harris casting tiebreaking votes.

That means Rubio and Scott would no longer benefit from being in the majority, which allows Republicans to decide which bills get votes and which Senators bring money home, like the $250 million Florida got for the Everglades and Lake Okeechobee.

"I am here for one purpose," Scott said as he campaigned in Georgia. "Win these elections."

Position in the Senate matters, too, with Rubio slated to be chair of the Intelligence Committee. If Democrats win Tuesday, he can kiss that goodbye.

"That is one of the most powerful positions in all of the United States Senate," said FOX 13 political editor Craig Patrick.

Scott is also watching because he is the incoming head of the Republican Senate campaign effort.

While he didn't manage these two races, the results will show which campaign messages worked, especially in an election where the president was not technically on the ballot.

"He still informally has a lot to say with what's going on right now," said Patrick. "This reflects certainly on him as well. He certainly wants to enter that position with a good deal of momentum."

Might there be a silver lining if the two Republicans lose?

With a Democratic president, it might be easier for Rubio, who is up for re-election in 2022, to blame any lack of progress on the other party. That would be tougher if Republicans still ran the Senate.

"That can cut both ways," said Patrick. "But certainly history shows us that the party in the minority can be a catalyst to White House ambitions."