How many electoral votes does Florida have?

A presidential candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the presidency in the U.S.

The number of electoral votes each state has depends on U.S. Census data and the number of members in the House of Representatives.

Florida's electoral votes

Florida has a total of 30 electoral votes, the third most in the United States.

That number is equal to the number of senators, plus the number of congressional districts, or House members, in the state.

In Florida's case, we have two senators and 28 congressional districts – making our total 30.

How many electors are in the Electoral College?

The Electoral College is made up of 538 electors. A 270 majority is needed for a candidate to win the presidency.

In 2020, President Joe Biden earned 306 electoral votes, while former president Donald Trump earned 232.

In previous presidential elections, Florida had 29 electoral votes – though in 2021, the Sunshine State gained a congressional seat due to an increase in population data in the Census.

Who has more electors than Florida?

That would belong to California with 54 electoral votes, and Texas at 40.

The current electoral vote allocations are based 2020 Census data and will be used for the 2024 and 2028 presidential elections.

How many electoral votes does each state have?