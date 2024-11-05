How many electoral votes does each state have? State-by-state breakdown

A presidential candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the presidency in the U.S.

The number of electoral votes each state has depends on U.S. Census data and the number of members in the House of Representatives.

How many electors are in the Electoral College?

The Electoral College is made up of 538 electors. A 270 majority is needed for a candidate to win the presidency.

In 2020, President Joe Biden earned 306 electoral votes, while former president Donald Trump earned 232.

Florida has a total of 30 electoral votes, the third most in the United States.

That number is equal to the number of senators, plus the number of congressional districts, or House members, in the state.

Florida has two senators and 28 congressional districts – making our total 30.

In previous presidential elections, Florida had 29 electoral votes, but we gained one in 2021 due to an increase in the population data in the Census.

California has a total of 54 electoral votes – the most in the U.S., followed by Texas with 40.

The current electoral vote allocations are based 2020 Census data and will be used for the 2024 and 2028 presidential elections.

How many votes does each state have?