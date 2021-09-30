House prepares for clash over $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on a key piece of President Joe Biden’s agenda on Thursday, but Democratic infighting may doom the bill altogether.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she wants to see the chamber pass Biden’s $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill Thursday, though she suggested the vote might face delays. The bill would provide $550 billion in new spending for roads, bridges, broadband and other priorities.

Last month, the Senate passed the bill with 19 Republicans supporting the measure. But Senate Democrats have had an easier time getting their Republican colleagues to support the infrastructure bill than they have getting the support of House Democrats — specifically, the Progressive Caucus.

House progressives have threatened to derail the infrastructure measure if the Senate doesn’t pass a massive $3.5 trillion spending bill with social and environmental initiatives. The House passed the spending bill last month.

Without question, the party hopes to see both bills passed. But the $3.5 trillion price tag has not garnered the support of moderate Democrats in the Senate.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have stated they can't support a package that expensive, even if Democrats succeed in covering the cost with tax increases and other revenue. Progressives want Democratic leaders to stand by earlier statements that both bills would move through Congress together.

"It’s not healthy for the Democrats to be issuing ultimatums about tactics" against each other, said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. "It’s politically, existentially important to us to be successful. We fail, we’re doomed."

Pelosi began the debate this week on the infrastructure bill. Right now, there's no compromise version of the larger bill in sight.

The Democratic infighting contributed to a near-partial government shutdown. Republicans blamed the need to raise the debt limit on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill.

In actuality, the debt limit needs to be raised to pay for past spending, not future projects. Even so, the Democrats tried to tie funding the budget into the spending bill, which GOP senators blocked earlier this week.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.