Hospital puts face shields on newborns

A hospital in Bangkok is going to great lengths to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus to babies.

All of the newborns at the maternity ward at Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok are fitted with face shields when they are handled by the staff to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Nurses are wearing face masks while caring for the babies.

Parents are only allowed to see and take pictures of their babies through a glass window.

Thailand has confirmed 2,473 cases if the new coronavirus and 33 deaths.

