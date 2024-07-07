Several Orange County families lose everything after apartment fire; fireworks could be to blame

More than a dozen people are without a home in Orange County after a raging fire ripped through several apartments on Friday.

The state fire marshal is now investigating if fireworks could have been to blame.

A day after the fire, donations were lining the sidewalk, just feet away from where families lost everything.

"Unreal," said Anna Pierre who escaped the fire. "I still can’t believe this."

She grabbed her infant niece before running out of her apartment that was reduced to ash and rubble.

"All of this is just gone," she said, surveying the damage on Saturday.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the Summerset at International Crossing apartments just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

"This is so horrible. It is so sad," said Migdalia Caraballo who lives right next to the apartments that burned down.

At least 12 adults and 5 kids lost their homes, according to fire officials, so neighbors are doing what they can to help.

"We’re just going to pray, listen to music because we’re going to overcome this and help out family," said Caraballo.

She dropped off essentials like water, toilet paper and blankets on Saturday. The Red Cross is also trying to help families find housing.

"God got everybody out," said the neighbor.

It’s a miracle everyone survived this fire. Pierre says, she was also able to go through her second-floor apartment early on Saturday morning. She found important documents like her driver’s license and passports untouched by the fire.

"All my cards. My ID's will work. Everything, thank God," said the fire survivor.

The state fire marshal is now investigating what exactly caused the fire as families move forward from the flames.

The victims have started a GoFundMe as they try to rebuild. You can access it by clicking HERE.