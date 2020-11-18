Horizon West M.S. pivots to online learning due to COVID-19 quarantines

As Florida officials monitor the pandemic, another local school is trying to prevent an outbreak.

Horizon West Middle School in Orange County is pivoting to online learning starting Wednesday after hundreds of students have been asked to quarantine. Several positive COVID-19 cases were found on campus.

A third of all of the face-to-face students at Horizon West have been told to quarantine, so out of an abundance of caution the entire school is pivoting to online learning.

According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 7 students and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19 since November 8, which has resulted in nearly 200 quarantines out of the 673 face-to-face students.

Orange County Public Schools says the 6th and 7th grade students will join the 8th grade students in pivoting to LaunchEd@Home.

Officials say all families have been notified of the quarantine orders.

For the next two weeks, the entire campus will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

While the school is shut down, there will be no school-related activities on campus. The school says if any students are in need, curbside meals can be picked up on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Students are set to return to the classroom after the Thanksgiving break on Monday, November 30.