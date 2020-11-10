Homicide investigation underway in death of two in Lakeland

Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Lakeland Tuesday night.

Lakeland police detectives said two deceased victims were found in a home in the neighborhood around Lake Morton.

Officers were called to the scene of a "suspicious incident" that was reported to 911 dispatchers.

Officers were canvassing the area between Mississippi Avenue and Orange Park Avenue for potential witnesses and evidence.

Lakeland PD said they "do not believe there is an [imminent] danger to the local neighborhood."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.