Home health nurse accused of stealing over $140K from blind senior patient

A home health care nurse has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $140,000 from a 77-year-old blind man for whom she cared, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Carrie Hutchinson, 46, of Winter Haven, is charged with grand theft of $100,000 or more, exploitation of the elderly, and criminal use of personal ID.

Detectives said Hutchinson, hired by the victim in 2020 to manage his finances and household, used her access to his accounts to fund personal expenses, including vacations, online orders, and even dental veneers.

The alleged fraud came to light in July 2024 when the victim, suspicious about his finances, asked a retired CFO friend to review his accounts, uncovering what has been described by authorities as years of fraudulent transactions.

Investigators said they found Hutchinson had made hundreds of unauthorized purchases, including airline tickets, Amazon orders, and payments for cruises, totaling over $141,000. When confronted, she admitted to "borrowing" money for a cruise but claimed she could no longer repay it after being fired in July.

"This woman’s actions are despicable," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Taking advantage of an elderly man who entrusted her with his life savings is inexcusable. She is now charged with three very serious felonies."

Hutchinson remains in custody as the investigation continues.

