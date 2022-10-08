Home damaged by Hurricane Ian? How FEMA is helping Central Florida families get free hotel rooms

FEMA is now helping families in several Central Florida counties who can't return home because of damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

It's called Transitional Shelter Assistance. Those who apply and are approved will be set up with hotel rooms paid for by the government until their homes are ready.

The program covers the cost of the room, taxes and non-refundable pet fees for participating hotels and motels. Survivors are responsible for other additional costs, including laundry, parking and room service.

To find a Transitional Shelter hotel room and to see if you qualify, visit disasterassistance.gov and enter your address.

You can also call 1-800-621-FEMA for more details.