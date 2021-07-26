Holly Hill foster dad accused of sexual abuse to remain in jail on no bond

A Holly Hill foster dad appeared in court for the fourth time Monday morning.

Lawrence Williams first appeared before a judge on a count of capital sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

During that hearing, the State Attorney’s Office said Williams was mistakenly granted bond. He was called back into court Friday, but that hearing was continued until Monday.

The judge ended up denying the bond on the two original charges, reversing the original ruling.

However, Friday, the state attorney’s office charged Williams with two additional charges which he was already behind held without bond on.

A woman who was present in court told FOX 35 she was the mom of one of the victims. She said her daughter revealed the allegations to her therapist.

"My daughter is so brave and has so much courage, and she is so proud of herself for doing this," she said.

She said the girl is doing OK and is being cared for by her grandmother.

