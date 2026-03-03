Orlando Fashion Square Mall movie theater closing this month

The Brief The movie theater inside Orlando Fashion Square mall is closing this month. Premiere Cinema 14 announced on social media that it would be closing because of planned redevelopment of the mall. The theater has been in operation at the mall for over two decades.



Premiere Cinema 14, the movie theater inside the nearly vacant Orlando Fashion Square mall, is closing its doors for good.

The theater announced in a social media post that its last day of operation will be March 12, citing future redevelopment plans for the mall.

"We are incredibly grateful for the years of support from our guests and the community," the post read. "Thank you for sharing your love of movies with us, it has truly been our pleasure to serve you."

The theater encouraged customers with gift cards to come in and use them. Premiere Cinemas has one other Florida location: Premiere Lux 8 in Plant City.

Premiere CInema 14, which has been at the mall for over two decades, is one of a dozen or so tenants remaining at the declining mall, which still has big anchor retailers Macy's and Dillard's.

The two-story Orlando Fashion Square opened in 1973. In recent years, the mall has faced vacancy and competition from other malls in the area, such as the Florida Mall and Mall at Millenia.

It's unclear what redevelopment is planned for the mall. Several plans have been proposed but nothing has moved forward.