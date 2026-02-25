Off-duty officer helps with rescue efforts in a boat crash on Lake Dora

The Brief An off-duty Mount Dora Police Officer helped rescue people who were involved in a boat crash on Lake Dora. Florida Fish and Wildlife said a 39-foot center console vessel collided with a pontoon boat. Five people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and have since been released.



An off-duty police officer in Lake County helped rescue multiple people after a boat crash on Lake Dora, authorities said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said a 39-foot center console vessel collided with a pontoon boat Saturday night on Lake Dora. Seven people were involved in the crash, and five were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. All have since been released.

How it started

The backstory:

Mount Dora Police Officer Brandon Buzard and his 6-year-old son were fishing on Lake Dora Saturday night.

It was a quiet evening, and they had just anchored their boat when they heard a loud noise.

They stopped what they were doing and went over to see what all the commotion was about.

Crash and rescue efforts

Buzard said he saw a large boat on top of a pontoon boat.

He said a woman was trapped beneath the boat, and he immediately called 911 and started helping with rescue efforts.

"As soon as they were able to release her from underneath the other boat, we were able to get her onto my boat," Buzard said. "She was unconscious."

A total of seven people were involved in the crash.

FWC said 5 people were taken to the hospital.

Buzard was able to help take all the people involved back to the shore on his boat.

"To help people out, I was made to do this," Buzard said.

Response From City Of Mount Dora

The City of Mount Dora has recognized the officer’s composure, leadership, and continued commitment to public safety both on and off duty.

"This incident highlights the professionalism and sense of duty our officers carry, even while off duty," said Mount Dora Police Chief Michael Gibson. "His quick action and decisive response contributed to the safe rescue of multiple individuals."

Previous Rescue On Lake Dora

This is not the first time Buzard has helped rescue someone on Lake Dora.

Last year, he said he saw a boat capsize, and a man fell into the water.



Buzard swam to pull him and his boat back to shore.



"I think him going above and beyond the call of duty just reinforces that there are great officers out there like himself," Buzard's brother and best friend, Eric Williams, said.

What's next:

All five of the people taken to the hospital have since been released.

FWC is investigating the crash, including what led up to it.