College admission more competitive than ever: How to set yourself apart from the rest

article

Getting into college is competitive and students are always looking for ways they can set themselves apart.

Families want to get a leg up in the admissions process, some are spending anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars a year in hiring private consultants. Those consultants are hired to help their child get the attention of top schools or coaches.

High School junior, Kendall Huff plays beach volleyball for Seminole High School. She said she fell in love with it immediately. Now, she wants to use that passion to get a college ride. That’s where social media and Kara Hill enter the picture.

"I now teach social media marketing to these athletes, so they understand how to create more visibility and exposure. On Social media, they can take advantage of exposure 365 days a year," Hill said.

Hill helps her clients create content like highlights from games to posts on social media so other coaches can see. In addition, Hill helps athletes narrow down their college choices.

"We’re able to sit down, look at a player, and say here’s where you can play. This is where you’re projected to play. This is where you are on a national level, and this is what you can expect to pay," Hill said.

Here’s the catch, hiring someone like Hill isn’t cheap. She charges $5,000 as an initial investment, on top of the monthly costs which can be able $100.So is it worth it? Kendall’s Dad, Chris is all in.

"I’m just a big fan of student-athletes and the life lessons they learn in college, both in the classroom and on the playing field or on the court. You can’t put a price tag on that, and on the development that they will get to ultimately help them throughout the rest of their life," Chris said.

It’s something the Huff family says they’ve bonded over too.

"It’s been really fun, there is obviously times we don’t get along, but I love them, and I’m thankful to have them in my life," Kendall said.

Not everyone can afford to shell out thousands of dollars, but there are things you can do to make your social media accounts work to your advantage, such as:

Set up accounts specifically for your sport

Make those accounts public

Compile sports highlights that showcase your performance

Make a post with a highlight at least once a day

Be active on all platforms; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn

While you’re fighting to get the attention of recruits, don’t do anything that makes them lose interest, such as: