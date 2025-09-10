Historic Parramore building shut down after gas leak, poor living conditions; 19 residents displaced

The Brief A historic building in Parramore has been condemned by code enforcement. An Orlando commissioner said the building was shut down due to a gas line leak and poor living conditions on the second floor. The building closure has left 19 residents displaced.



A historic building in Parramore has been shut down due to a gas line leak and poor living conditions on the second floor, leaving 19 residents displaced.

What we know:

City of Orlando District 5 City Commissioner Shaniqua Rose posted on social media saying that a building in Parramore had been condemned.

The historic building in Downtown Orlando is located at 319 South Parramore Ave.

Rose said the building was shut down due to a gas line leak and poor living conditions on the second floor. The City of Orlando confirmed that the building was condemned after code enforcement identified safety concerns caused by sewer gases entering a residence due to a broken seal.

Because businesses once located in the building are no longer operating, the city said no commercial activity was impacted.

The building closure has left 19 residents displaced. However, officials said the individuals, who appeared to be living together in the property, are being relocated.

Several organizations, including the Orlando Police Department's (OPD) Homeless Intervention Unit (HIU), the Christian Service Center and the Homeless Outreach Partnership Effort (HOPE) Team worked to get everyone a safe place to sleep temporarily.

What's next:

The organizations are now working on finding more permanent housing options for those displaced.

City officials said repairs will have to be made to the building by the property owner, and they will receive further instructions in terms of timeframe of when and what will be required.

(Credit: City of Orlando District 5 Commissioner Shaniqua Rose)

What you can do:

Anyone who would like to make a donation can visit the Christian Service Center, which is located at 808 W. Central Blvd., Orlando, or the Orlando Union Rescue Mission, which is located at 3300 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando. Residents should reference the Parramore building displacement.

What is the history of the building?

The backstory:

According to the Parramore Main Street website, the Hankins Building was built in 1947 by Dr. Isaiah Sylvester Hankins.

The building holds a unique historical significance, as it served as one of the first Black-owned and operated professional establishments catering to Black doctors and lawyers. The building was also home to the Orlando Chapter of the NAACP for years, as well as a dentist office, tailor shop and beauty salon.