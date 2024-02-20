Hillsborough County teacher arrested for punching student with autism: HCSO

A Hillsborough County teacher was arrested after detectives say he punched a 9-year-old student with autism.

Prechae Rodriguez, 39, a Behavior Support Teacher at Eisenhower Exceptional Center, was arrested on Monday for the abuse of a student with autism who is also non-verbal, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Detectives learned of an incident on Feb. 8 where the student struck Rodriguez with his hand. Rodriguez then punched the child in the face, causing the child to fall to the ground.

According to HCSO, Rodriguez is facing one count of child abuse.

"I am disgusted by the actions of this individual who was not only in a position of authority and trust but was given the responsibility to protect our most vulnerable," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "No child, under any circumstance, should be subject to this level of violence."

This is an active investigation.

"There is no place for the abuse of children in our schools or in our community, and our detectives will continue to work to ensure that all of our students are protected," Chronister said.

