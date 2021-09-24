Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being shot in Brandon

article

A Hillsborough County deputy has been hospitalized after being shot at the scene of a standoff in Brandon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the location of the standoff is in the 1000 block of N. Taylor Road. That’s just west of Parsons Avenue and less than a mile north of McLane Middle and Brandon High schools.

Deputies say they are responding to a barricaded subject there. SWAT is on scene, as are crisis negotiators and the bomb squad. The view from SkyFOX showed several command units at the site.

(Photo credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

One deputy has been shot and is in the hospital. Details of his or her injury were not immediately available.

The sheriff's office says there is "no immediate threat to the public at this time."

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.