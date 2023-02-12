High wind gusts cause construction collapse at Daytona Beach hospital

A metal scaffold came tumbling down Sunday afternoon due to high wind gusts in the Daytona Beach area.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said they responded to the construction collapse at Halifax Hospital at 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd at 1:20 p.m.

Crews arrived and found eight stories of scaffolding collapsed over the main emergency room entrance.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Daytona Beach Fire Department

The high wind gusts caused the banners to pull down the metal scaffold.

No injuries were reported.

The emergency room is still open, but the west entrance is blocked.