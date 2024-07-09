High-speed pursuit involving stolen pickup ends in Polk County crash, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a high-speed pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash on State Road 60 near Bonnie Mine Road, east of Mulberry.

Deputies said they spotted the dark gray Dodge Ram Pickup near Lake Wales around noon. The truck had been reported stolen earlier that morning from St. Petersburg during an armed carjacking.

When the driver noticed the deputy behind him, the sheriff's office said he sped away but lost control of the truck while attempting to pass a vehicle through the median, resulting in a crash.

The female passenger in the truck surrendered to deputies immediately. However, the driver, identified as 35-year-old Cory Stowers of Pinellas Park, remained inside the truck, armed, and refused to exit, according to deputies.

Credit: Polk County Sheriffs Office

A K-9 was deployed and successfully apprehended Stowers, and deputies said a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

No deputies or members of the public were injured.

According to the sheriff's office, Stowers has eight prior felony convictions. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.