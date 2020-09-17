High school volleyball game canceled after positive COVID-19 case

article

A volleyball game between two Central Florida high school volleyball teams has been canceled due to a positive case of COVID-19, the school district said.

The Orange County Public Schools said that the volleyball game between Boone High School and Colonial High School scheduled for Thursday night was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case.

They said that the confirmed case was among Boone High School’s Girls JV Volleyball team.

In addition, the entire campus is reportedly being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected as a precaution.

