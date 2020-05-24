High school senior with compromised immune system surprised by drive-by graduation parade

article

The Edgewater Police Department surprised a high school senior with a graduation drive-by parade.

Edgewater police, friends, family and neighbors gathered to cheer on high school senior Thomas Perreault, who is immunocompromised.

"It’s nice to see people do that for me," Perreault said. "Every time I try to talk about it, I start to cry again."

Perreault has always dreamed of graduating with the rest of the Class of 2020, but now cannot because of the coronavirus pandemic.



"I’m 20 years old," Perreault said. "I’ve spent most of my life in the hospital."

So instead, Perreault proudly walked across his backyard in his cap and gown with his family Sunday morning.

Afterward, the community surprised him and brought the graduation celebration to him.

"Just a really big achievement to be honest," Perreault said. "Because I’ve lived 20 years, and no doctor thought I would live this long."

There will be more suffering and hospital visits down the line, but on Sunday, Perreault got the chance to think of all he's overcome and enjoy this milestone with his loved ones.

"If anyone has issues, I think, I would like to be proof that you can do it," Perreault said. "As long as you fight and your family fights, you can do it, and no matter how hard it is, you definitely don’t give up."