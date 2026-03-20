Orlando weather: More sunshine, warmer temps for the first day of spring

Happy First Day of Spring! Vernal Equinox occurs at 10:46.



After a greyer Thursday across Central Florida, our Friday will feature more sunshine and warming temps.

High pressure situated across the south will continue to build in, as this upper-level disturbance in the atmosphere moves away. That will help our winds relax some and make for less clouds.

We'll still see some onshore flow near the coast which will allow for some clouds, but many will see just a few today. Temps look to climb back closer to average for this time of year, rounding out in the middle to upper 70s.

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Overnight, we'll see starry conditions with lows dipping back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. With the light wind and clear sky, some patchy fog is on the table.

This ridge of high pressure continues to take over, which means more warmth and sun to kick off the weekend. We'll see some clouds from time to time but overall, it'll be beautiful.

Afternoon readings surge into the lower to middle 80s, but we won't have the humidity, making it great to be outdoors.

Saturday night will be quiet and comfy with lows dipping back into the lower to middle 50s.

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The ridge of high pressure overhead holds for us through the remainder of the weekend with temperatures spiking as a result.

Highs stay above normal on Sunday, rising into the middle 80s along with lots of sun.

Temps warm even more on Monday with some spots possibly sneaking back into the upper 80s.

This warmth streams in ahead of a weak backdoor cold front that looks to bring some hit-or-miss showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

A couple of storms are possible too, which is something we'll be watching. Temps fall just a touch behind this system, back into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Wednesday. The mugginess that builds ahead of the front relaxes late in the week, with the sunshine returning too. The "cool-down" is short-lived with highs back into the mid-80s by Thursday.