The hidden danger behind digging giant holes at the beach

For many, going to the beach is part of a daycation or a vacation. People can surf, splash around, tan, throw a football, and make sand castles.

However, there is a hidden – and unexpected – danger when those holes in the sand become too big and too deep. It's enough of a concern that law enforcement in Brevard County want to make beachgoers – local and out of town – aware.

Cocoa Beach Police shared an image of staff using shovels to fill in a large hole left on one of its beaches over the Labor Day weekend.

"This weekend, our dedicated Beach Rangers rolled up their sleeves and tackled a big challenge: filling in massive holes left behind by beachgoers. These holes can be dangerous for both wildlife and our fellow beach lovers," Cocoa Beach Police Department's post read.

Here's why they're dangerous

Law enforcement told FOX 35 that they want people to have fun at the beach, including making sand castles. When those holes get too deep, the sand can become unstable and can suddenly collapse.

"It can give way at any time," said Cocoa Beach Police Major Thomas Cooper.

One tip they recommend: do not dig a hole that's longer than your leg, from knee to foot.

A 7-year-old girl tragically died in March 2024 at a beach in South Florida after a hole she was digging with her brother suddenly collapsed and buried them both. The girl's brother was pulled out, but the girl died.

The girl's parents later spoke to ABC's Good Morning America months after the tragedy.

"It didn’t matter that we were literally right there," the girl's mom told the outlet. "It was just a hole and then there’s nothing. And then it just became chaos and horror."

It took about 20 minutes to dig the girl out, her parents said.

Cocoa Beach Police Major Cooper said those unfilled holes are also dangerous for wildlife, including turtles.

"If there’s these giant holes, they could fall into these holes and not be able to get out, threatening the chance of them reproducing," he said.

It's not something people at the beach may think about, which is exactly why Cocoa Beach Police are putting out the reminder.

"You think of jellyfish and dangerous critters but like, you don’t think about holes," said Parker Greene, who was visiting the beach from Tennessee.

You could also be fined

Police said the goal is to educate people first. But, there is also the possibility of a fine.

Technically, there is a city ordinance, police said, that comes with a $100 fine for digging a hole too deep and not complying with rangers' instructions to fill it in.

Police, however, describing that as a last resort.