'He’s going to be around me. In my heart': Poinciana Little League players honor teammate killed in crash

The Poinciana Little League is honoring Marvin Cruz, who was killed in a crash earlier this month.

Marvin Cruz, his two sisters, and his grandmother were killed when a 15-year-old driver ran a stop sign and T-boned their SUV. The young boy, Marvin, played for the Poinciana Little League and his teammates are emotional as they get ready to start the season.

"He’s going to be around me. In my heart," said one of his teammates.

On Friday, the Little League baseball players picked up their jerseys. Every single player in the Poinciana Little League will be wearing the number 20 to honor Marvin, as it was his number.

"He’s surrounding me a lot this year," said teammate Gabriel Gomez. "I love how we are representing him now – wearing his number together."

Marvin's loss has been hard on his teammates, coaches, and parents. Many of those parents had difficult conversations about what it means to play this season in Marvin's honor.

"My conversation with my children was more like, ‘Live your best life. Play your best game!’" said Christina Rodriguez with Poinciana Little League. "They have so many opportunities moving forward that he no longer has. You come to that and say go do your best that’s all you have."

The season officially begins next week.