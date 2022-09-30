Here's when Walt Disney World parks will reopen after Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World Resort said it will reopen its theme parks and Disney Springs starting on Friday, Sept. 30 but at new times. The threat of Hurricane Ian closed the parks on Thursday.

Opening times for Magic Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios, EPCOT and Disney's Animal Kingdom are below:

Magic Kingdom Park 10:00 a.m.Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be offered as scheduled and is sold out at this time

EPCOT 11:00 a.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12:00 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park 1:00 p.m.

Disney Resort Hotel Guests and Guests staying at other select hotels will receive Early Theme Park Entry prior to the posted times above at each of the Walt Disney World theme parks.

Early Theme Park Entry will be available at the following times:

Magic Kingdom Park 8:00 a.m.

EPCOT 9:00 a.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios 10:00 a.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park 11:00 a.m.

As far as other Disney operations, here are the updated opening times as of Friday, Sept. 30: