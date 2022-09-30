Here's when Walt Disney World parks will reopen after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World Resort said it will reopen its theme parks and Disney Springs starting on Friday, Sept. 30 but at new times. The threat of Hurricane Ian closed the parks on Thursday.
Opening times for Magic Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios, EPCOT and Disney's Animal Kingdom are below:
- Magic Kingdom Park 10:00 a.m.Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be offered as scheduled and is sold out at this time
- EPCOT 11:00 a.m.
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12:00 p.m.
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park 1:00 p.m.
Disney Resort Hotel Guests and Guests staying at other select hotels will receive Early Theme Park Entry prior to the posted times above at each of the Walt Disney World theme parks.
Early Theme Park Entry will be available at the following times:
- Magic Kingdom Park 8:00 a.m.
- EPCOT 9:00 a.m.
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios 10:00 a.m.
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park 11:00 a.m.
As far as other Disney operations, here are the updated opening times as of Friday, Sept. 30:
- Disney Springs will reopen on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10:00 a.m.
- Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also reopen on Friday, Sept. 30 at 3:00 p.m.
- ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will be open from 5:00 to 8:00 pm for scheduled events.
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is temporarily closed with a planned reopening on Sunday, Oct. 2. Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fairways Miniature Golf will remain temporarily closed at this time. Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.