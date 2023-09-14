Here's how Florida ranks among America's happiest states

Are you happy living in the Sunshine State? If you're not, you might want to consider moving to one of the "happiest" states of America.

WalletHub released a new report this week highlighting the 2023 happiest states in America, and Florida ranked among the top 10.

To determine the ranking, WalletHub, "drew upon the findings of "happiness" research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life."

Experts reviewed multiple factors across the 50 states ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

While Florida earned a respectable spot at number 8 on the list, the title of the happiest state in America for 2023 goes to Utah.

To see how other states compared, click through the US map below or see a full list here.